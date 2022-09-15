Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $196,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,376,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,803. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

