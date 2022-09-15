Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $21,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.04. 1,866,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,808. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.32 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

