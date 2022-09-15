Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,768,000. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 52,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 119,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,519,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,155,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $404.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

