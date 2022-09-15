VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Down 59.3% in August

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.86. 21,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $63.19.
