Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) CEO Sells $574,754.64 in Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 3,282,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

About Vertex Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

