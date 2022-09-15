Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Holdings Raised by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 99,296 shares during the period. Vermilion Energy comprises about 4.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Vermilion Energy worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VET. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,023. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.