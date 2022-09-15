Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 5,625 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

