Verition Fund Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 574,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,975 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of SLAM opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

