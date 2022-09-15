Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 355.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,179 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Albertsons Companies worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

