Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 96,866 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Textainer Group worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,479,000 after purchasing an additional 89,586 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TGH opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.37. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 17.15%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

