Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JWSM. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JWSM opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

