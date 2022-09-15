Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 603,850 Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 603,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Chain Bridge I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the first quarter worth $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of Chain Bridge I stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Chain Bridge I has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.