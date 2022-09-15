Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 55,434 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 549.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,434 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Metropolitan Bank worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $779.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.18. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.