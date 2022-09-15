Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,702,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP opened at $277.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.07.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

