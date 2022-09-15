Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 19,697 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $219.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.34. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $227.58.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.