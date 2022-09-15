Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.84. 67,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,253. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,260 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

