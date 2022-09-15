Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

VEEV traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $174.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.76. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.20.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

