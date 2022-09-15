VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $256.60 and last traded at $256.60. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 286 to CHF 290 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.79.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.