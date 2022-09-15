Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $61.49.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGSH)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.