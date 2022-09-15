Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.