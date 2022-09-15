Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSHGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.