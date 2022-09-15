Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,180 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 57,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 18,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.88. 214,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,523,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.