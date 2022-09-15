Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

