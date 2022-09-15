Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 26.6% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.84. The company had a trading volume of 89,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.77 and a 200 day moving average of $250.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

