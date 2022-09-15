Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the August 15th total of 962,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

VNQI traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,290. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 440.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $627,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

