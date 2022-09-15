Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 858,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,042 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $53,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 812.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 331,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 295,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

VGK opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

