Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.17. 107,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,605,852. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78.

