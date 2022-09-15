Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Bard Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $39,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,348.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 117,392 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,024,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.26. 107,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.