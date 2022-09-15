Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Up 157.1% in August

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLYPO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

