USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,002.71

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $73,002.71 and approximately $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,704.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.18 or 0.00599733 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00264439 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00048100 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002071 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004759 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
