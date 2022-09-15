USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,948. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

