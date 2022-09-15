USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.82 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SDY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,362. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

