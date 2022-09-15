USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $10.77 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.51. The stock had a trading volume of 682,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,653,284. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.