UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,561,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $784,133,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UNH opened at $509.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.00. The firm has a market cap of $476.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

