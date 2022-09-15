UniFarm Price Tops $0.0024 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, UniFarm has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. UniFarm has a market cap of $90,968.08 and $43,179.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 515% against the dollar and now trades at $601.22 or 0.02983232 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00822915 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020794 BTC.
About UniFarm
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
