Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,644. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

