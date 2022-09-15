Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.55.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded down $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $365.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,641. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

