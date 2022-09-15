Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,730,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 35,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.
In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE TWTR traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 421,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.
