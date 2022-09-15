Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,730,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 35,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Insider Activity at Twitter

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twitter

Twitter Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 37.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Twitter by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 421,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

