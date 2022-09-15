Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 93.7% in August

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
TBXXF stock remained flat at $0.25 on Thursday. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.
About Turmalina Metals
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turmalina Metals (TBXXF)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.