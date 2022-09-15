Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 93.7% in August

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

TBXXF stock remained flat at $0.25 on Thursday. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

