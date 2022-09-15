TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,382. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13. TTEC has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TTEC by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 25.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.