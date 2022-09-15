Truist Financial Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $34.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

