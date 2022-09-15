Truist Financial Corp Sells 141 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of MasTec worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $138,946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.87. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

