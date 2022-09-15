trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 731,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

trivago Stock Performance

TRVG remained flat at $1.52 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 177,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $545.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.51. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of trivago

trivago Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

