Tribe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.12 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $103.69 million and $2.12 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

