Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 654,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,009 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental makes up about 1.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $17,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.04. 4,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,312. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69.

Tri-Continental Announces Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

