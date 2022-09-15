Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,290.00.

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

