Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 81,735 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical volume of 61,702 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 561,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $108.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.