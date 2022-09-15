Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 1,265,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 7,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,315. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.
About Touchstone Exploration
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.