Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,200 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 1,265,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 7,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,315. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

About Touchstone Exploration

(Get Rating)

Read More

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.