Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,110.0 days.
Tosoh Stock Performance
TOSCF stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75.
About Tosoh
