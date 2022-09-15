Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,053,100 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 618,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 195.0 days.

Toro Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

