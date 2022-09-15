Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,053,100 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 618,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 195.0 days.
Toro Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Toro Energy
