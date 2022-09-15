Tony Pitt Purchases 6,000,000 Shares of 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Rating) insider Tony Pitt bought 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,920,000.00 ($3,440,559.44).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Tony Pitt bought 84,064 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,254.82 ($54,024.35).

On Monday, August 29th, Tony Pitt bought 75,936 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,949.89 ($48,216.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is an increase from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

