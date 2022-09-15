Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TMRAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA ( OTCMKTS:TMRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.11 million during the quarter.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Further Reading

